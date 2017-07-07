Patios for Patriots surprise local veteran with custom-made patio

When U.S. Army Reserve Commander Harold Haines walks into his house after being deployed in Romania, he'll find a new addition for him and his family -- a brand new, custom-built patio.

"Yes, and it's so hard, we have been keeping this secret for months, so we're very excited to see his reaction when he comes home," said his wife, Danielle Haines.

It's all thanks to Patios for Patriots. His wife and kids got the idea from social media and submitted an application.

Founded a year ago, co-founder Todd Hershberger says the nonprofit accepts nominations and volunteers build custom-made patios for veterans for free.

"All free to the veteran. 100 percent free to them. This is a way of saying thank you for everything they do for our country," he said.

The patios price varies but Haines' costs between $20,000 and $30,000. All of the supplies and materials are donated and Hershberger says 100 percent of the funds donated by the public are used for the projects.

This is the sixth patio they've built since last year.

Danielle says her husband always wanted to finish the patio at their family home and will be very appreciative.

"He's never asked anyone for help, he's always the one trying to give help so for him to come home and see everybody put in this work and do this for him, I think it's really gonna get him," she said.

