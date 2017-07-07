Flight traveling from Jamaica to Cleveland diverted after cargo compartment smoke scare

A flight traveling from Jamaica to Cleveland was diverted to Miami International Airport because of a forward cargo compartment smoke indication in the cockpit, according to Swift Air.

Flight SWQ933 was heading from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Cleveland, Ohio on Friday before the diversion.

The Boeing 737-300 was met with airport rescue services which escorted the aircraft to the passenger terminal where all passengers were disembarked normally.

No injuries were reported.

Passengers are being provided with information and prompt handling to accommodate them onward to Cleveland with a replacement aircraft.

A statement from Swift Air read, in part:

The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always Swift Air's highest priority. The airline apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this delay.

