Area Navy veteran to deliver custom-made flag to Ladder 10 firefighters in NYC

A local Navy veteran is making good on a promise to honor all those who serve.

Joe Burdick crafts and designs American flags from his Broadview Heights home.

This weekend he and his family will deliver a custom-made flag to Ladder 10 firefighters in New York City.

He says many men and women payed the ultimate sacrifice during and after September 11.

"We haven't forgotten, we will never forget their sacrifices. I wanted to just show my appreciation for everything that they do for us, every single day," said Burdick.

Since Cleveland 19's original report back in November, he's received requests from all over the country. For more information about his flags, click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.