UFC fight for Northeast Ohio native Jessica 'Evil' Eye canceled

UFC fight for Northeast Ohio native Jessica 'Evil' Eye canceled

Jessica Eye (Source WOIO) Jessica Eye (Source WOIO)

Jessica 'Evil' Eye announced on Instagram her UFC fight against Aspen Ladd has been canceled. Eye said Ladd was unable to make the fight.

According to MMAFighting.com Ladd is missing the event on Friday because of an illness. Jessica Eye is 11-6 in her career, while Ladd is 5-0. There is no word at this time when Eye will have another fight scheduled. 

The rest of the UFC card on Friday can be seen on Fox Sports 1. 

