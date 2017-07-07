2 teens hospitalized after Cleveland shootings

A 14- and 15-year-old were shot in Cleveland on Friday.

The 14-year-old was shot in the thigh around 2 p.m. near Wayside Road and Euclid Avenue. He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg around 6 p.m. near East 78th and Holton. She was taken to the same hospital and is said to be stable.

