Column: For 1 year and roughly $2M, Jeff Green a good gamble for Cavs

Jeff Green, who agreed to a one-year deal Friday with the Cavs, will thrill and frustrate fans -- often in the same game.

Green’s a marvelous athlete with great leaping ability. He’s one of the best at running the floor and should convert many LeBron James passes on the break.

Green, 30, is an explosive dunker who will have two or three wow plays per game. He’ll also disappear for long stretches and almost never imposes his will on anyone offensively. He lets the game come to him and can make the game seem almost easy at times.

Then at the end of the game, he’ll have 6 points and 2 rebounds, and leave you wanting more.

Overall, he’s better than anyone else on the Cavs bench. He can spell LeBron and play both forward positions, though he’s a bit frail to stop the better power forwards in the NBA.

Still, for one year and roughly $2 million, he’s a good gamble.

But five other teams before the Cavs also thought they had struck gold, and all five were disappointed in the end.

