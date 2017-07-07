Motorcyclist dead after fatal I-76 lane change in Medina County

A motorcyclist was recently killed in a Medina County crash.

Authorities say it took place around 2 p.m. Friday, when a semi and motorcycle were traveling westbound on Interstate 76.

They said the semi went to move into the passing lane when approaching the State Route 3 entrance ramp, causing the motorcycle to go off the left side of the road and onto the berm. The motorcycle lost control and overturned, and the two vehicles struck one another at that point.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The motorcyclist, Andre Elliot, 29, of Niles, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

