July 4 Edgewater shooting: Cash reward for info that leads to arrest, indictment

There's now a reward in the 4th of July shooting that took place at Edgewater Park.

An 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet shortly after fireworks ended.

Metroparks rangers say at least three suspects got away on foot into the Edgewater area of the Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood.

They say one had short dreadlocks and another may have two teardrop tattoos on his cheek.

If you know who they are, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and a cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

