Saturday morning beach hazard statement issued for Cuyahoga County

There's a beach hazard statement in effect from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday in Cleveland.

The National Weather Service has issued the statement for Lake Erie beaches in Cuyahoga County.

The service cited surf and rip current risk as well as waves up to 5 feet high.

Such statements are issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves, including rip currents and long shore currents.

