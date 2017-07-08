School district excited about new therapy dog

This is Jax, the new therapy dog for the Stow-Munroe Falls School District (Source: Stow-Munroe Falls School District)

Starting this fall, there will be another friendly face in the Stow-Munroe Falls city schools!

Jax is the district's new therapy dog.

He will mainly work with students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

School officials say Jax can be a reading buddy for students and will also help calm students who are struggling, particularly in special needs classes.

Jax was actually in training at Dulebohn Dog Training to be a K9 officer with a specialty in finding bombs and drugs; however, Jax has a poor sense of smell, so he wasn't able to complete the program.

That is when Sgt. Steve Miller, one of the district's school resource officers, stepped in.

Sgt. Miller knew the district was looking for a therapy dog, but they can can cost up to $12,000. So, Sgt. Miller worked with Von der Haus Gill, the K9 academy that owned Jax, to coordinate a donation!

