Reward for information on two women killed driving downtown

Crime Stoppers now offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot and killed two women driving downtown.

Police say Shonna Adams, 21, and Jamilia Carter, 22, were in Carter's car on Memorial Day driving down Cedar Avenue at East 28th when they were shot.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been shot in the head.

Adams was shot in the back and died from her injuries at MetroHealth Hospital.

Police say it is possible someone in another vehicle fired the shots.

If you have any information on this double homicide, please contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

