Strongsville police officer rescues 4 ducklings

Photo of the officer and the ducks (Source Police)

A Strongsville police officer rescued four ducklings on Saturday morning. Police said the ducklings fell into a sewer drain.

Officer Larotonda went down in the sewer and reunited the ducklings with their mother. Police said the mother was happy to have her babies back.

The Facebook post by the Strongsville Police Department got more than 290 likes within the first two hours of it being put online. Many followers of the page thanked the officer for rescuing the ducks.

