Barberton native Jessica 'Evil' Eye switches weight classes in the UFC

Jessica 'Evil' Eye announced she is switching weight classes in the UFC.

Eye was supposed to have a 135 lb. fight against Aspen Ladd on Friday, but the fight was canceled. Ladd was at the ER on Friday with food poisoning.

Eye told reporters she is going to fight at 125 lbs now. The Rootstown high school graduate knows she is on the hot seat with UFC after losing her last four fights.

When she was a fighter in Bellator she fought at 125 lbs., at the time of her UFC debut the only female division was at 135. Eye told the media moving up a weight class with the UFC changed her mechanics and slowed her down.

