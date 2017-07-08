Baby deer rescued in Bay Village

A baby deer was rescued after being trapped at the bottom of a cliff.

Residents spotted the little deer on July 6 on the small beach between Columbia Beach and the Bay Boat Club.

The animal was not hurt, but unable to get back to land.

Residents called a ranger with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources who went to the beach on Saturday and carried the fawn back up to safety.

The animal will now be released back into the wild.

