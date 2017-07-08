Retired East Cleveland officer going to school to become a nurse

A retired East Cleveland officer is going to school to become a nurse.

Christopher Cargile is currently going to school at the Hondros College of Nursing. Before he was an officer, Cargile was a paramedic.

He spent 15 years with the ECPD and wanted to make a difference in a new way.

"Everybody needs health care, that was my best way I think I could help," Cargile said.

The 47-year-old wants to let other people know it's never too late to make a career change. He wants everyone to follow their dream.

"If you want to help people, do it," Cargile said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.