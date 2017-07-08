Woman killed in Cleveland house fire

Cleveland firefighters confirm a woman died in a house fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the home on Tate Avenue, near Broadview Road around 6:30 a.m.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Officials say a second person, a man, was injured jumping out a window.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

