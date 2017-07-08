Brunswick police looking for Key Bank robbery suspect - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Brunswick police looking for Key Bank robbery suspect

Photo of the suspect (Source Police) Photo of the suspect (Source Police)
BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

The Brunswick Division of Police is looking for a bank robbery suspect.

The incident happened at the Key Bank on the 3600 block of Center Road. The suspect fled the area in a newer model gray sedan in an unknown direction on Center road.

He is described as:

  • White man
  • Possibly in his 30s
  • Approximately 6-foot with a medium build
  • Suspect was wearing a block "C" block style baseball cap, green short sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and white sandals

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 330-225-9111.

