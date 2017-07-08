Canton officers remember fallen K-9'S through monument

The monument honors two of the departments K-9's that were killed in the line of duty. (Source WOIO)

Some call them man's best friend, but for police officers their K-9 partners are much more. Saturday some Canton officers, and others worked to add to a memorial to remember their fallen comrades that died in the line of duty.

For Canton officer laying bricks at the Stark County K9 Memorial Chris Heslop is a labor of love. The monument, located near the Stark County Common Pleas Courthouse, honors a bond that he knows well. He works every day with his K-9 partner Zayne.

"They're not just a dog they're our family member and our partner. They're with you through thick and thin, so it's really nice to have that opportunity and to be a K-9 handler and to have that type of relationship with an animal," said Heslop.

The project remembers the K-9s who served with their lives. The monument honors two of the departments K-9's that were killed in the line of duty, K-9 Jethro and K-9 Luko who died almost 20 years apart.

In 1998 Luko was hit by a car while chasing a suspect, and last year Jethro was shot and killed while responding to a burglary at a grocery store. Others in the community have also arranged to dedicate bricks for their animals or organizations.

"It's for something that the community can some down and look at. It's something honorable. I know this will be here long after I'm gone," said Heslop.

