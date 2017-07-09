CPD investigating early morning murder

A man was shot and killed early Sunday on the city’s east side.

CPD responded to the 9300 Block of Marah Avenue about 1:15 a.m for a male shot. When officers arrived, they found a male in the street lying in front of 9427 Marah unresponsive, he had been shot multiple times. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and took him to University Hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives learned that the victim was playing basketball on a portable hoop on Marah Avenue, when he was approached by a dark SUV, after a brief interaction with occupant(s) shots were fired and the SUV drove off.

Officers canvassed the area for the suspect’s vehicle, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

