Akron standoff ends with a man dead

Around 4:00 am Sunday morning police were called to the 2000 block of Thurmont Road for a female being raped at gunpoint.



Police said the 40-year-old victim sent a text to a cousin stating that she was being held at gunpoint by an acquaintance and he attempted to rape her.



When officers arrived, the victim ran out of the house and, as the officers entered, they were fired at by the male suspect. Officers returned fire then took a defensive position outside of the house.

Akron Police said investigators tried to establish communication with the suspect but he did not respond.



SWAT was called to the scene and tried to establish communication with the suspect. After approximately four hours of trying to contact the suspect, chemical munitions were deployed into the house and entry was made.



The suspect was found dead inside the house and had wounds consistent with gunshots. The Medical Examiner's Office will officially identify the suspect, rule on the cause of death and determine whether any of the wounds were self-inflicted.



The two officers involved, a three-year and a two-year veteran, have been placed on administrative leave consistent with departmental policy. Both a criminal and internal investigation will take place into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Marie Callaway lives nearby and heard the chaos from her window.

"Around 4a.m We heard gunfire. I knew something bad was going to come out of this because he wouldn't surrender. I'm praying that she's okay and it's just a tragedy," said Callaway.

Captain Daniel Zampelli with the Akron police department said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also conducting an independent investigation following the shooting.

