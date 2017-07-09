Cavs Championship Ring lost in Sheffield Lake House Fire

To say that Cody Hughes has had a tough few months would be an understatement. His great-grandmother passed away two months ago. Shortly after, his dad died after battling a heart related illness, and then just this week, the Sheffield Lake home that Hughes shared with his grandparents went up in flames.



"It's been a really hard time for everybody involved," described Hughes.



The home is a total loss. Luckily, everyone including Hughes' dog made it out safely.



Out of everything that the fire destroyed, there is one thing in particular that Hughes is upset over losing. The Cavs championship ring that Hughes received when he worked at Quicken Loans Arena is gone. He also received a Lake Erie Monsters Championship ring that was lost in the fire, but there was something extra special about the Cavs ring.



"My Cavs championship ring was probably my dad's favorite thing that I ever owned before he went into the hospital, and I used to wear it as a good luck charm while he was in there," said Hughes.



Hughes says he can't find the ring anywhere in the burnt out remains of his bedroom where the fire started. The insurance company said they may compensate Hughes for it.



"They told my grandfather if I could find a diamond from the ring, they would pay me per diamond, but I don't want the money, I would rather have the ring that my dad and I had gotten attached to and formed a bond over," added Hughes.



Hughes is hoping someone will see this story that may be in a position to help him get another Cavs Championship ring.



"Hopefully someone sees it, and they can help replace it so I can have that connection and memories and that bond that I had of my dad back, because I've lost everything else."



Sheffield Lake Fire Department says they are still investigating the fire.



Hughes has also set up a gofundme account to help his family purchase many of the basics that were destroyed in the house fire.

Click here to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/439kwko

