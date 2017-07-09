Sen. Brown reacts to the gender reveal party shooting in Colerain Twp

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has released a statement after the nine people were shot in Colerain Township at a gender reveal party.

"Connie and I are thinking of everyone affected by this senseless gun violence in Colerain Township Saturday. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured and are grateful to the first responders and hospital personnel caring for them as well as the police who are investigating this horrific crime,” Brown said.

For more coverage on the incident click this link.

