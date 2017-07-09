Psych evaluation ordered for man accused of setting a fire to an apartment complex

A judge has ordered psychiatric tests for the man accused of setting fire to a Warrensville Heights Apartment Complex back in April.

The test results will show if he is competent to stand trial. Police said David Chislton started the fire during an argument with his girlfriend.

Suspect responsible for Warrensville Heights apartment SWAT and arson in court

Chislton has a criminal history dating back over 20 years. The fire destroyed the whole building.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.