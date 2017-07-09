Construction begins on Monday for a roundabout in North Ridgeville

Construction starts on Monday on the roundabout at Route 83 and Mills Road in North Ridgeville.

Are roundabouts more effective than intersections?

Crews will first put in a water line and start building a temporary road. The intersection will be closed for about two months starting on Aug. 1.

The project is being handled by Lorain County. Earlier this week Cleveland 19 spoke with ODOT Traffic Engineer Scott Ockunzzi and he answered questions about how roundabouts can reduce the amount crashes in an area.

