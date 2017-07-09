Sinkhole on E. 127th street in Cleveland getting filled in

The sinkhole that swallowed a city water van on East 127th Street in Cleveland on Thursday is getting filled in. The sewer lines that were damaged have been fixed.

Crews are also starting to repair the driveway aprons. The street is still closed between Locke Avenue and Coronado Avenue.

Residents left dealing with aftermath of east side sinkhole

Despite the damage to the street neighbors do have water service. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

