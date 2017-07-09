Cheesecake Factory will offer a new flavor of cheesecake at the end of July

Customers will able to to buy slices of cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory for half-price on July 30 and July 31.

July 30 is National Cheesecake Day. According to CBS Los Angeles the restaurant will also be offering a new flavor.

The Celebration Cheesecake:

Vanilla cake

Strawberry

Chocolate

Vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting

Brightly colored confetti

Workers with the Cheesecake Factory in Lydnhurst, Ohio and Westlake Ohio said they will honor the deal and will offer the Celebration Cheesecake on July 30 and July 31.

