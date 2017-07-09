Jason Kipnis placed on 10-day DL, Urshela called up

By: Nick Camino

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will begin his All-Star break a bit earlier than he probably anticipated. Kipnis, who left Saturday's game against Detroit with right hamstring strain, landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday afternoon prior to the Tribe's match up with the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

Kipnis, 30, opened the 2017 season on the DL with a shoulder strain that hampered him throughout spring training. In order to fill the club's 25-man roster, INF Giovanny Urshela was called up from Triple-A Columbus as a corresponding roster move.

Kipnis is hitting just .232 on the season with 8 HR and 26 RBI.

The Indians wrap up the first half of their season Sunday night at 8:05 on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. It will be the first time the Tribe has hosted a Sunday night affair since the 2009 campaign when they topped the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 behind a Cliff Lee complete game, three-hit shutout. Mark DeRosa and Kelly Shoppach also homered in that victory over the Cardinals.

Regardless of the Indians vs. Tigers match up on Sunday night, Cleveland will head into the All-Star break sitting alone atop the AL-Central Division. Indians manager Terry Francona, who had a heart procedure on Thursday to help with an irregular heartbeat, will re-join the club Friday, July 14 in Oakland for the club's first game back from the break against the Athletics.

