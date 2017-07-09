Metroparks marine unit pulls man on a lifeguard tube from Lake Erie

Rangers with the Metroparks marine unit pulled a man on a lifeguard tube from Lake Erie.

The man was floating about 200 feet offshore near Whiskey Island. Investigators used a boat to pluck him from the water, he was taken to shore and evaluated.

The man said he was okay, water was about 20 feet deep where he was swimming. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.