Firefighters push to save the fire department in Medina Township

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

A campaign to save a local fire department is heading to court. Firefighters said Medina Township Trustees entered into a contract with the City of Medina to dissolve the Township Fire Department.

This would mean all the equipment would be handed to the city. Firefighter Mark Radice said a fire district would protect the township for the future.

"This could end at any time on either one's behalf, and would leave us in a world of hurt, we would have no fire department," Radice said.

Firefighters want a joint fire district and want a study done to figure out the best way to handle the issue.

