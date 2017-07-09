ECKART thanks first responders after the warehouse fire in Painesville

ECKART is thanking first responders after the warehouse fire in Painesville on Saturday. Nobody was injured during the fire.

The company said the source of the fire has not been identified yet. The operating area of the plant was not impacted and work will resume Sunday night.

“We wish to thank our neighbors for their cooperation and understanding; we apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to their day,” Head of Operations Giles Legare said.

The company said the Painesville plant produces pigments and printing inks based on copper, bronze and stainless steel.

“We want to express our gratitude to all the fire fighters, emergency personnel, and our own production team for their outstanding response to this situation. The safety of our people, our site and our community is our highest priority. We will make every effort to identify the exact source of this incident,” Legare said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.