Uniontown police identify officer shot and suspect in shooting

The Stark County Sheriff's Office identified the officer shot as Sgt. David White. White and another officer were responding to a domestic call at a home on Lela Avenue NW in Uniontown at 10:17 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said police officers were met by gunfire when they arrived at the home. They returned fire. Police confirmed the suspect, 28-year-old Ryan Probst is dead.

Sgt. White was taken to Akron City Hospital where he underwent surgery. According to the police chief, the officer is out of surgery and his vitals are good, but more procedures will be done.

Family members said the suspect broke a woman's nose at the home before police came.

"She was in the bathroom and apparently he came in, throwing a fit because she was in there too long. She was just washing her face, punched her in the face twice, broke her nose and that's when it all started," Jessica Jamison.

She was treated and released from the hospital.

The couple has a 3-year-old daughter together.

Officers said they've been to the home before on domestic violence issues and removed weapons. Probst also had previous assault and menacing charges, police said.

Officers had removed guns from suspect's home on previous calls for service. pic.twitter.com/cwrIAcd5cm — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) July 10, 2017

Uniontown police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Stark County Sheriff's Office remained on scene overnight.

This is the first time an Uniontown police officer has been shot in the line of duty, police said.

