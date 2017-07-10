Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

Just call it Christmas in July. At least customers hope they can cash in on similar Christmas savings during the summer.

Amazon is trying to lure customers with the promise of a one-day sale, July 10, bigger than Black Friday. It's called Amazon Prime Day. It begins at 9 p.m. Monday and goes for 30 hours straight.

Amazon is the first major online merchant to use the same Christmas in July promotions that brick and mortar stores have done before.

Amazon deals are only available with a Prime membership, offering free shipping but costing $99 a year.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free membership.

