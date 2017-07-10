Did you see the moon last night?

The moon took on a different look Sunday night.

Some people call it the thunder moon. Others may say the hay moon. We, Ohioans like to call it the buck moon.

It looks huge and that's because it's simply reflecting more light than normal.

It's called the thunder moon for the amount of storms around this time of year. Or the hay moon because you'll start seeing farmers bale hay, and buck moon, because this is when bucks begin growing their antlers.

