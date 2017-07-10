Portion of Interstate 90 dedicated to fallen officers

A portion of Interstate 90 will be dedicated to officers killed in the line of duty along that stretch of highway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez and Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, Jr. were both struck and killed on the highway in separate crashes.

On Jan. 24, 2017, Officer Fahey, 39, was struck while putting up flares on I-90 to divert traffic from a crash in Rocky River. Driver Israel Alvarez fled the scene and was arrested hours later.

He will be back in court on Aug. 4 for a pre-trial.

On September 15, 2016, Trooper Velez was hit and killed while conducting a traffic stop. Velez, 48, was struck outside of his patrol car on I-90 near McKinley Road.

Driver Joshua Gaspar is charged in that crash. His trial is scheduled to start on July 24.

The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society will place a sign along the highway to remind drivers to slow down and move over when emergency workers are on the side of the road.

