Jay-Z coming to Cleveland for '4:44' tour

Jay-Z has announced a 31-stop tour for his new "4:44" album and he will visit Cleveland in the fall.

The Cleveland show will be Nov. 19 at Quicken Loans Arena. Tickets go on sale July 14. (Tidal users will have an chance to purchase tickets starting today at noon.)

Here is the full list of tour stops:

Oct. 27 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 1 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 5 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 8 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Nov. 12 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Nov. 25 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 29 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

Dec. 2 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Dec. 13 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

Dec. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Dec. 16 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Dec. 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

