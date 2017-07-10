Jay-Z coming to Cleveland for '4:44' tour

Jay-Z has announced a 31-stop tour for his new "4:44" album and he will visit Cleveland in the fall.
The Cleveland show will be Nov. 19 at Quicken Loans Arena. Tickets go on sale July 14. (Tidal users will have an chance to purchase tickets starting today at noon.)
Here is the full list of tour stops:
Oct. 27 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 8 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Nov. 12 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 29 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
Dec. 2 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
Dec. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Dec. 16 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Dec. 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
