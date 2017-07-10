Sergeant David White identified as Uniontown police officer shot during domestic call

Sergeant David White has been identified as the officer shot 4 times during a domestic call Sunday night.

Sgt. White... 25 year law enforcement veteran... with Uniontown since 2002... married with 3 adult children and a younger child pic.twitter.com/b8GfyPHRMJ — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) July 10, 2017

White and another officer were responding to a domestic call at a home on Lela Avenue NW in Uniontown at 10:17 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said police officers were met by gunfire when they arrived at the home. They returned fire. Police confirmed the suspect, Ryan Probst was killed.

Suspect Ryan Probst pic.twitter.com/rUF3F6sCBu — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) July 10, 2017

Sgt. White was taken to Akron City Hospital where he underwent surgery. According to the police chief, the officer is out of surgery and his vitals are good, but more procedures will be done.

White has 25 years of experience and has been with Uniontown police since 2002.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.