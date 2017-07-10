Narcan in Akron schools, will it hurt or help?

You may soon be able to get a nasal spray that reverses an overdose from heroin and prescription painkillers from a school near you.

Akron Public School officials are expected to discuss making Narcan available in the middle and high schools Monday evening.

School Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m.

The district says they want to be prepared in case of an overdose.

If approved, the new system would be in place by this fall.

