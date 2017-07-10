Adidas 'BOOST the Nation' collection, see Ohio's shoe HERE

Adidas' new "BOOST the Nation collection" features a woman's shoe from every state.

Ohio's was created by artist Jordana Schrager who said, "I am inspired by Ohio's infamous buckeye tree, which adds color and history to the shoe design."

The collection is unique because it was created by women, for women.

The one of a kind tennis shoes are being sold online only, in an auction. All of the money raised proceeds will go to Women Win, a charity devoted to advancing women's leadership, according to the shoemaker.

You can place bids up until Tuesday, July 11.

Check out all the sneakers and make a BID HERE.

