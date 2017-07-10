Woman found dead in vacant lot, who is she?

Nearly nine month's ago a woman's body was found under suspicious circumstances in a vacant lot in Cleveland at 5605 Dibble Avenue and now, officials are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying her.

The state of the victim's body suggests she was dead for several weeks before she was found, according to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas P. Gilson.

The victim, found on October 17, 2016, had been shot in the head and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities say she was missing several upper and lower teeth, however her front teeth were intact. The victim's weight and eye color could not be determined.

The victim is described as a white female in her 30s - mid 40s, possibly of Asian or Native American heritage, she had long dark hair, and was between 5"4 - 5"6. She was wearing size medium gray boxer shorts or pajama bottoms, "Genuine Dickies" brand. An autopsy revealed that she may have been pregnant at least once.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has exhausted all efforts to identify the victim, and has been unsuccessful thus far. The Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory developed a DNA profile of the decedent, which is now available to be used for comparison with potential matches. Even if you have not reported a family member as "missing", please consider contacting our office if this decedent fits the description of someone you are related to.

Family members can include parents, children, siblings, and grandparents. It's critical to understand that DNA submitted by family members for identification purposes, will only be used for identification. DNA submitted for identification will not be used in investigations other than identification.

Anyone with information about the identity of this victim should contact the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, Investigative Unit, (216)721-5610, press option #1.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.