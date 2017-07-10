Yep, 7-Eleven is giving out a free Slurpee again July 11

Participating 7-Eleven stores are giving out a free small Slurpee drink on July 11 to celebration National 7-Eleven Day. (Source: CBS News)

For the fifteenth straight year, 7-Eleven is giving out a free Slurpee to customers at participating locations.

The company is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. It's estimated that 7-Eleven stores will give away around 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or while supplies last).

There is a new Slurpee flavor this year: Cotton Candy.

Customers who buy Slurpee drinks from July 12-18 and scan the mobile app will receive 11 free Slurpee drinks. The coupons may be redeemed one at a time or all at once by Aug. 31, 2017.

