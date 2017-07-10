2 deadly shootings in Akron, no suspects

Akron police are investigating two weekend murders.

On July 8 at 5:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at 35 Oakdale Avenue. When police arrived, they found an unidentified man shot on the porch. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.

Then Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. Officers responded to 766 Baird St. for another shooting. Officers arrived and found Giovanni Travis, 26, shot and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No one has been arrested in either shooting. If you have any information give police a call.

