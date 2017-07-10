Mom sentenced for killing daughter with special needs

The Eastlake mother convicted in the murder of her daughter was sentenced to 88 days in jail and 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Sandra Speck killed her 21-year-old daughter with special needs, Mindy Speck, at Surfside Towers in Eastlake on Aug. 22, 2016. According to the medical examiner, mom gave her too much insulin.

Speck pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May.

Once released from jail, Speck will be on probation for three years and during that time she must get psychiatric counseling.

