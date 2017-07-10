Ohio sales tax holiday dates approaching for back-to-school deals

The Ohio Department of Taxation said the state's sale tax-free holiday weekend is Aug. 4-6, 2017.

The holiday begins at midnight Aug. 4 and ends on Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

The state sales and use tax rate is 5.75 percent in Ohio.

Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the sale tax holiday in Ohio.

