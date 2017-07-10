Arrest made in 2016 homicide of transgender woman

Cleveland police have made an arrest in last fall's killing of a transgender woman.

Brandi Bledsoe, 32, was found dead in the driveway of 10802 Drexel on Oct. 8, 2016. According to police she was shot in the chest, had head trauma and was only wearing underwear and had plastic bags covering her head and hands when they found her.

32-year-old transgender person found dead in driveway

Monday, July 10, nearly nine months after the crime, police arrested Heidi Krudy, 30, and Michael a.k.a Michelle Cole, 29, in Bledsoe's death.

They have not been officially charged but are expected in court later this week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved