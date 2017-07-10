That was fast! Police arrest bank robbery suspect 1 hour after sharing his picture

About an hour after sharing a bank robbery suspect's picture with the public, Brunswick police say they have their man.

Officers located and arrested Bret Brucato Monday, July 10, at 2:29 p.m.

The 35-year-old is charged with the robbery of Key Bank on Center Road on July 8, 2017.

Details of his arrest were not released. The Olmsted Falls Police Department assisted in his arrest.

