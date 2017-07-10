1 shot in Bath drive-by after social media post draws 300 to Airbnb

One person was shot during an apparently drive-by shooting during a very large party at a Bath home that was being rented through Airbnb, according Bath authorities.

Officers were called to a home at the 3200 block of Sourek Road Friday around 11 p.m. because of noise complaints and congestion on the roads from so many cars parking on the street. Around 12:30 a.m., officials said they heard a gunshot but did not find the victim. The victim was a 17-year-old who went to University Hospitals in Cuyahoga County with a non-life threatening injury, authorities said.

Police said they spent about an hour clearing out the party that drew between 200 to 300 people. Officers said they believe people were attracted to the party by a social media post.

The police department said it is working with the homeowner to "assure this type of disturbance does not occur again."

Anyone with information should call Det. D. Lance at 330-666-3936.

