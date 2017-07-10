Fugitive of the week wanted for escape, domestic violence

Have you seen Kevin Moore? If so, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Cleveland police would like to know where.

Moore is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, CPD and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for parole violations, escape, domestic violence, aggravated menacing and assault.

Moore, 28, is 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Moore’s last known address was in the 2500 block of Woodbridge Ave. It is believed that he is still hiding on Cleveland’s west side. Moore is known to frequent the areas of West 21st St., and West 105th St. and Parkhurst Dr. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Kevin Moore, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

