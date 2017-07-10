Police elevate search for woman to 'endangered missing' status

Cleveland police investigating the disappearance of a 18-year-old woman have elevated her status to an endangered missing person. Police say 'endangered' means that the missing person has either physical or mental health issues that put them at risk.

Nelcie Saldaivar-Cruz went missing from her home at 14413 Puritas after an argument with her husband.

According to family members Saldaivar-Cruz has epilepsy and is without her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

