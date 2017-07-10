Uniontown residents rally behind officer shot responding to weekend domestic dispute

Food, flowers, and thank you letters filled the Uniontown Police Department as the men and women who live in the small town of just more than 11,000 came together to show support for the officers who serve them.

"We are so grateful for how they serve," said resident Kelli Viscounte.

Just hours after Sgt. David White was shot responding to a domestic disturbance call, his community began stopping by the police department, bringing pizza, subs and cookies, and thanking officers for the work they do to keep Uniontown safe.

Uniontown shootout: Police had visited man's home in 2014 on domestic disturbance call

"It's very overwhelming. The community here has always supported the police department and the fire department and we couldn't ask for a better place to serve," said Uniontown Police Chief Harold Britt.

Britt said White works hand-in-hand with the people who live in Uniontown daily. He's organized the department's "Shop with a Cop" program every year since 2002.

"He's one of our leaders here at the department on and off duty. He's a great guy to work with. He's got a great sense of humor. He's a great person and we all love him," said Britt.

Viscounte has never met White, but that didn't stop her, and members of RiverTree Christian Church, from stepping up to help out.

"We're just so grateful and blessed to live in a community where everybody can come together so quickly," she said.

Viscounte is the Outreach and Operations Director at RiverTree Christian Church. She is helping collect donations to give to White, his family, fellow officers and members of the community.

"As soon as there's a need identified, people want to come together and help," she said.

Britt said the support is also strong at the hospital.

"The waiting room is overwhelmed with food and flowers and police officers from every agency, from Stark County to Summit to Portage County," he said.

RiverTree Christian Church, 2201 Lake Center, is open July 10 through 1 p.m. July 11. It'll also be open July 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Financial donations can be made payable to RiverTree Donation Account in care of Sergeant David White. Any money raised will be given to Sgt. White's family to help them during this difficult time.

Rivertree will also have counselors on hand for anyone who'd like to talk. Sunday's morning services will focus on the shooting.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.