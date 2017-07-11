Akron City Council votes to put income tax increase on the ballot

The council unanimously passed legislation Monday that will allow voters to decide whether to raise the income tax by .25 percent. The proposal would be on the Nov. 7 ballot. If passed, Akron's income tax would go from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, consistent with cities like Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton.

The increase would generate $16 million per year, according to the city's release, and would go to support police, fire, EMS and roadway improvements for Akron.

Immediate needs include replacing outdated police cruisers and crumbling fire stations and paving an additional 43 miles of Akron streets each year.

"For years, the City has reduced personnel and consolidated services to save money, but after 36 years with no income tax increases for essential city services, and $15 million per year in lost tax-sharing from the State of Ohio, our community needs this increase now," Councilwoman Margo Sommerville, chair of the Rules Committee said Monday.

"I look forward to making the case to the community that this increase is necessary, fair, and reasonable and will make a significant positive impact on our neighborhoods," said Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.